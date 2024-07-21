Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives investigating a report of an assault at a property in the Ballaghbeg Park area of Newcastle in the early hours of Sunday, July 21, have charged a man to court.

The 33-year-old has been charged with a number of offences including attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is expected to appear before Newtownards Magistrates Court on Tuesday, July 23. ​Police say as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the PSNI said officers attended a report of a man having been assaulted by another man with what is believed to have been a sword, at a house in the Ballaghbeg Park area of the town shortly before 3.45am.

Police added: “The victim sustained facial injuries and a severe arm injury during the incident, and it was also reported that he was hit on the head repeatedly with an object. He was subsequently taken to hospital for medical treatment by colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“Our investigation is ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information which might assist, or who witnessed what happened, to get in touch. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 315 of 21/07/24.”

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.