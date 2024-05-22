Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Newry man, who spat in the face of one member of staff at Portadown Train Station and threatened to slit the throat of another, has been given a seven-month jail sentence.

Nathan Paul McEwan (25), of no fixed abode, appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday via video link from Maghaberry Prison.

Portadown Train Station. Photo courtesy of Google.

McEwan was facing a number of charges including possession of a razor blade, two counts of common assault, disorderly behaviour and two counts of criminal damage.

From the outset McEwan’s barrister, Mr Conor Lunny said his client wished to plead guilty to all charges. He revealed McEwan has already served the equivalent to a two and a half months jail term.

A Prosecutor told the court that police were tasked to Portadown Train Station on April 10 at around 7pm because of an “aggressive” man. It was claimed he spat over a member of staff with the saliva hitting his face. He was shouting and swearing at staff in front of other members of the public.

"It was also reported the defendant approached another member of staff whilst fumbling in his mouth with his fingers and removed something from his mouth. He then pushed the item he had removed from his mouth into the staff member’s chest stating ‘I’m going to slit your throat’. As the member of staff walked away from the defendant a razor blade fell to the ground,” said the Prosecutor.

After he was arrested he spat in the back of the police vehicle and when he was put in a cell he spat continuously and urinated in the cell.

McEwan’s barrister Mr Lunny described it as “unacceptable behaviour”. He said he was “no stranger to the court” with a “whole series” of public order offences. Mr Lunny added that McEwan had substance abuse issues from his teenage years.

The barrister added the McEwan had been released from prison just days before this incident and, for the first time in his life, had been offered a Housing Executive house, adding he has never been settled and had an “on-off” relationship with his family in Newry. Despite this his mother and sister were supporting him again and have furnished the Housing Executive house.

Mr Lunny said McEwan wants to apologise to those directly involved and to those who witnessed his "unacceptable” behaviour.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan said: “This all took place in a public place. It involved people at their work. In relation to one member of staff, he was in work and with somebody being six inches from his face spitting directly into his face. There are other aggravating features. The disgusting behaviour in the police cell. Court has to send out deterrent messages.”