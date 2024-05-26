Newry stabbing: man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder
The incident happened in the Upper Water Street area of the city on Sunday evening.
Police received a report at approximately 8.40pm that a man had entered a snooker and pool hall in the Basin Walk and an altercation had taken place.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was alleged the suspect, a 40-year-old man, had assaulted two men before he was removed from the premises.
"Officers attended and observed a man covered in blood at the entrance of the building.
"He was arrested on suspicion of common assault, disorderly behaviour and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.”
Police carried out subsequent searches at a flat in the nearby Upper Water Street area.
"Upon arrival an unconscious man, aged in his 30s, was located with serious injuries caused to his head, face and lower body – believed to have been caused by a knife.
"He was transported to hospital for treatment to his injuries and is in a serious condition at this time,” the police spokesperson said.
The suspect was further arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody as the investigation continues.
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including dashcam, mobile, CCTV or other footage that could help with the investigation is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference number 1616 26/05/24.