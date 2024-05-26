Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An arrest has been made following a suspected stabbing incident in Newry which left a man with serious injuries to his head and body.

The incident happened in the Upper Water Street area of the city on Sunday evening.

Police received a report at approximately 8.40pm that a man had entered a snooker and pool hall in the Basin Walk and an altercation had taken place.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was alleged the suspect, a 40-year-old man, had assaulted two men before he was removed from the premises.

"Officers attended and observed a man covered in blood at the entrance of the building.

"He was arrested on suspicion of common assault, disorderly behaviour and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.”

Police carried out subsequent searches at a flat in the nearby Upper Water Street area.

"Upon arrival an unconscious man, aged in his 30s, was located with serious injuries caused to his head, face and lower body – believed to have been caused by a knife.

"He was transported to hospital for treatment to his injuries and is in a serious condition at this time,” the police spokesperson said.

The suspect was further arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody as the investigation continues.