Two people have been taken to hospital after a stabbing incident in Newry.

Police are currently at the scene of in the Upper Water Street area.

A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital for treatment to injuries, which police said are described as life threatening.

A second man, aged in his 20s, has also been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.