Newry stabbing: two taken to hospital, one with 'life threatening' injuries

By Valerie Martin
Published 26th May 2024, 23:26 BST
Updated 26th May 2024, 23:27 BST
Two people have been taken to hospital after a stabbing incident in Newry.

Police are currently at the scene of in the Upper Water Street area.

A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital for treatment to injuries, which police said are described as life threatening.

A second man, aged in his 20s, has also been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

The public are asked to avoid the area.