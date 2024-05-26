Newry stabbing: two taken to hospital, one with 'life threatening' injuries
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two people have been taken to hospital after a stabbing incident in Newry.
Police are currently at the scene of in the Upper Water Street area.
A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital for treatment to injuries, which police said are described as life threatening.
A second man, aged in his 20s, has also been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.
The public are asked to avoid the area.