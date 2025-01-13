Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two men arrested after a vehicle was stopped in the Belfast Road area of Newry have both been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The men, aged 49 and 42, were arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property after the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit seized a large sum of money on Monday (January 3).

In a statement on Monday, Detective Sergeant Tracey said: “Following a proactive policing operation, officers stopped a vehicle at the Belfast Road area.

"Assisted by colleagues from the Roads Policing Unit, a search was conducted of the vehicle and around £75,000 in cash was recovered. The money has been taken away for further forensic examinations.

Police image of seized cash. Photo issued by PSNI

“We are committed to disrupting the activities of criminals and would encourage anyone who has any information about criminal activity to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 with any information they have.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”