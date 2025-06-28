A 50-year-old woman has been arrested following the suspicious death of a man in Newry.

Emergency services were called to the scene at lunchtime on Saturday after a report that a man had been seriously injured.

He passed away later in hospital.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Phillips said: “At around 12.45pm, police received a report that a man, aged in his 40s, had sustained a serious injury in the Fisher Park area of the city.

Detectives from the PSNI's Serious Crime Branch have launched an investigation following the suspicious death of a man in Newry. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

"Emergency services attended, and the man received medical treatment at the scene before being taken to hospital. Sadly, he later died from his injuries.

"A 50-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the investigation and remains in police custody at this time.

"Cordons are in place within the Fisher Park area as officers conduct further enquiries into what happened.

"Our investigation is at an early stage and we are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have information that could assist us, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 721 28/06/25.”

Alternatively, you can also submit a report or information online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/