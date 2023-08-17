A man has arrested after large quantities of suspected Class A drugs and cash were found in searches in Newtownabbey and north Belfast.

Officers from the PSNI’s Auto Crime Team in Belfast stopped a car on the Oldpark Road, north Belfast on Thursday (August 17) and conducted a search, locating a large quantity of suspected Class A controlled drugs.

A 35-year-old man was arrested. Follow-up searches were conducted at addresses in north Belfast and Glengormley with a further substantial amount of suspected Class A and mixing agent recovered along with a large sum of cash and deal bags.

Detectives from the Organised Crime Unit in Belfast are currently interviewing the man at Musgrave Police Station.

Some of the drugs, deal bags and cash seized during Thursday's searches in north Belfast and Glengormley. Picture: PSNI

Detective Inspector Kelly said: "The Police Service, under Operation Dealbreaker, is actively committed to removing drugs from our streets and arresting those dealing dangerous drugs in our community. Too many times, drugs such as these have led to death and destruction amongst families dealing with addiction issues.

"I would ask if anyone has any information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call the non-emergency number 101. Information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111."