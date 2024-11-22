Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police believe an arson endangering life attack on residential premises in Newtownabbey may have been a case of mistaken identity.

The arson endangering life incident occurred in the Dermont Way area.

Detective Sergeant Crothers said: “Shortly after 00:05am on Friday 22nd November, it was reported to police that a liquid was poured through the letterbox of a property and set alight.

"Damage was caused to the front door, hallway and kitchen area following the incident. No one was inside the property.

“Enquiries are continuing and detectives are investigating the possibility this may have been a case of mistaken identity. The investigation remains at an early stage. “Police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 6 22/11/24.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”