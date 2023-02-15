Newtownabbey assault leaves man with 'potentially life-changing injuries'

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack at a property on Longlands Road.
A 20-year-old man has since been arrested.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The victim was at home with his partner when the assailant entered the house at around 9pm last night (Tuesday, February 14). He has sustained significant and potentially life changing injuries.
"The arrested man was detained a short distance from the address and remains in custody this morning.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that may help police with their investigation is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 2178 14/02/23.