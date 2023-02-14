Register
Newtownabbey assault probe: three men released on police bail

Three men, aged 28, 34 and 36, arrested in connection with a serious assault in the Shore Road area of Newtownabbey on Sunday (February 12) have been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

By Terry Ferry
2 minutes ago

The investigation is continuing and detectives would encourage anyone with any information to contact police on 101 quoting reference 123 of 12/02/23.

