Newtownabbey: Award-winning lollipop man to stand trial for allegedly installing hidden camera at showering facilities

By Alan Erwin
Published 12th May 2025, 16:35 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 16:37 BST
An award-winning lollipop man is to stand trial for allegedly installing a hidden camera to film an unsuspecting victim at showering facilities, a judge has ordered.

Stephen Carter, 51, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with constructing equipment to commit the offence of voyeurism.

Most Popular

Carter, of Coolehill Crescent, Newtownabbey, also faces nine separate counts of making indecent images of a child.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The alleged offences were committed between October 2021 and September 2024.

Laganside courts. Picture: Googleplaceholder image
Laganside courts. Picture: Google

During a preliminary enquiry, Carter confirmed he understood the charges but declined to call any witnesses or give evidence at this stage.

placeholder image
Read More
Man with almost 250 previous convictions jailed for stealing paddleboards from T...

His solicitor did not contest prosecution submissions there is a prima facie case to answer. No further details were disclosed.

Carter was returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

He was released on continuing bail to return for his arraignment.

He is prohibited from attempting to contact the alleged victim and banned from having any internet capable devices.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice