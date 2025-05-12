Newtownabbey: Award-winning lollipop man to stand trial for allegedly installing hidden camera at showering facilities
Stephen Carter, 51, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with constructing equipment to commit the offence of voyeurism.
Carter, of Coolehill Crescent, Newtownabbey, also faces nine separate counts of making indecent images of a child.
The alleged offences were committed between October 2021 and September 2024.
During a preliminary enquiry, Carter confirmed he understood the charges but declined to call any witnesses or give evidence at this stage.
His solicitor did not contest prosecution submissions there is a prima facie case to answer. No further details were disclosed.
Carter was returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed.
He was released on continuing bail to return for his arraignment.
He is prohibited from attempting to contact the alleged victim and banned from having any internet capable devices.