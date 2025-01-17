Newtownabbey business staff left 'shaken' after being threatened by gang of masked men
Police are appealing for information following the incident in the Shore Road area.
Chief Inspector Rory Bradley, from the PSNI’s Antrim & Newtownabbey District, said: “At around 8.45pm it was reported that approximately five masked men gained access to the premises and threatened members of staff.
“No one was injured, however the staff members were understandably left shaken by their ordeal.
“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area or to anyone who may have footage that could assist with enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1592 of 16/01/25.”
A report can also be made using the police’s online reporting form. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.