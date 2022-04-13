Newtownabbey cannabis grower told to ‘gather up £2k to pay fleeced’ power firm

Raymond Lamont was told to expect the compensation order when he is sentenced next month.

The 36-year-old, of Woodland Drive in Newtownabbey, is being dealt with for possessing and cultivating cannabis, as well as dishonestly using electricity.

Belfast Magistrates Court heard searches were carried out at his home in September last year.

Laganside Courts

Two mature plants and heating lamps were discovered in a wardrobe, according to the prosecution.

Police also found cannabis leaves and evidence of previous growth in other parts of the property.

Lamont claimed it was for self-use, to help with sleep, and insisted that he never supplied others.

A Crown lawyer also stated: “An electricity meter had been tampered with; this created an unauthorised connection resulting in electricity being used but not paid for.”

He sought compensation on behalf of supplier Power NI and disclosed: “The cost of the loss is £1,913.”

Adjourning the case to May 4, Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer indicated that any sentence must involve Lamont undertaking unpaid community service.

“I wouldn’t consider that probation (alone) would meet the retribution aspect,” he said.