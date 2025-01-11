Newtownabbey: cash and jewellery snatched during house burglary
Jewellery and a sum of money was taken during a burglary at a house in Newtownabbey on Friday evening.
Detectives are investigating the report of the incident at Richmond Road.
It was reported that entry was gained to the unoccupied house sometime between 6pm and 10pm on Friday, October 10. A number of rooms were ransacked with a sum of money and a quantity of jewellery stolen.
Anyone with any information on the burglary is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1639 10/01/25.