Newtownabbey councillor details impact of 'intrusion' after home targeted by thief

A unionist councillor on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has highlighted the personal impact a burglary can have after his home was targeted during a spate of burglaries in Glengormley last week.
By Russell Keers
Published 12th Jun 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 10:30 BST

Macedon UUP Cllr Robert Foster’s home was one of a number targeted when burglaries occurred at two houses in Dorchester Gardens and one in Dorchester Avenue sometime overnight between Wednesday, June 7 and Thursday morning (June 8), with items reported stolen from all three.

A yellow electric bicycle and golf clubs were among the items taken.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, following the incident which saw a set of golf clubs stolen from his garage, Cllr Foster said: “The culprit tried various properties in the Dorchester Gardens and Dorchester Avenue areas of Glengormley.

Cllr Robert Foster.Cllr Robert Foster.
Cllr Robert Foster.

"My home was one of those targeted and fortunately CCTV has captured good images of the culprit. A burglary is much more than an offence against a person's home or property.

"The intrusion into our own personal space and the theft of our belongings, is not merely a case of the loss of possessions, but is also an intrusion and loss of the sense of safety, security and well-being we have in our own homes.

"People should feel safe in their homes without having to worry about criminals invading their home and helping themselves to possessions, which sometimes cannot be measured in monetary terms.

"I would urge anyone with outbuildings and also their home to check the security measures they have in place.”

Police have urged anyone with information to call detectives in Antrim on 101, quoting 210 08/06/23.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.