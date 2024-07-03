Newtownabbey cousins said they were going outside for a smoke but bolted from Jake's Cocktail Bar & Grill in Antrim without paying

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 18:03 BST
Two cousins ran up a bill of £92 at a restaurant and bolted without paying after saying they were going outside for a smoke, a court has heard.

Barney Doherty (24), with an address at Longlands Avenue in Newtownabbey, and Martin Doherty (19), of Antrim Road in Newtownabbey, both admitted a charge of making off without paying a bill at Jake's Cocktail Bar & Grill in Antrim town on May 23, 2022.

A defence lawyer said the offence had been "very immature" and was a "mean" incident.

He said a relative of the two cousins has now paid back the money owed.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

Barney Doherty previously had a record of five convictions but has now accrued 57 convictions in the last two years, the defence lawyer said.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, it had been a "quite brazen" offence.

The defendant was given a one-month jail term to be served concurrently to a sentence he is already doing.

Martin Doherty was given a one-year conditional discharge.

