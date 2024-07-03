Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two cousins ran up a bill of £92 at a restaurant and bolted without paying after saying they were going outside for a smoke, a court has heard.

Barney Doherty (24), with an address at Longlands Avenue in Newtownabbey, and Martin Doherty (19), of Antrim Road in Newtownabbey, both admitted a charge of making off without paying a bill at Jake's Cocktail Bar & Grill in Antrim town on May 23, 2022.

A defence lawyer said the offence had been "very immature" and was a "mean" incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said a relative of the two cousins has now paid back the money owed.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: Pacemaker

Barney Doherty previously had a record of five convictions but has now accrued 57 convictions in the last two years, the defence lawyer said.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, it had been a "quite brazen" offence.

The defendant was given a one-month jail term to be served concurrently to a sentence he is already doing.