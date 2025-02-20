Newtownabbey: criminal damage to classrooms, toilets and exterior walls of school

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Feb 2025, 19:30 BST
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 09:56 BST

Police are appealing for information after classrooms, toilets and walls were damaged at a Newtownabbey school.

The incident is understood to have occurred at Whiteabbey Primary School, on the Old Manse Road, and was reported to the PSNI on Monday, February 17.

In an appeal issued on Thursday (February 20), police said: “Damage was caused to the contents of a number of mobile classrooms, including the windows and toilets of each.

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: PacemakerPolice can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker
“Further damage was also caused to the exterior walls, where spray paint had been used.”

Police enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved and anyone with information which could assist officers is asked to phone 101, quoting reference 253 17/02/25. Alternatively, the independent Crimestoppers charity can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

