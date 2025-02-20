Police are appealing for information after classrooms, toilets and walls were damaged at a Newtownabbey school.

The incident is understood to have occurred at Whiteabbey Primary School, on the Old Manse Road, and was reported to the PSNI on Monday, February 17.

In an appeal issued on Thursday (February 20), police said: “Damage was caused to the contents of a number of mobile classrooms, including the windows and toilets of each.

“Further damage was also caused to the exterior walls, where spray paint had been used.”

Police enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved and anyone with information which could assist officers is asked to phone 101, quoting reference 253 17/02/25. Alternatively, the independent Crimestoppers charity can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.