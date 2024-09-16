Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A juvenile was arrested in the Newtownabbey area in connection with disorder in the vicinity of the V36 on Friday, September 13.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement following the arrest on Sunday (September 15), the PSNI said: “He was subsequently charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon to appear at Belfast Youth Court next month. As always the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

Referring to numerous reports of youths fighting in the Church Road / V36 area on Friday, police added: "We will continue to investigate this disorder and if you can assist police please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1295 of 13/9/24.”

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.