Newtownabbey disorder: juvenile charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent

By The Newsroom
Published 16th Sep 2024, 14:41 GMT
Updated 16th Sep 2024, 14:53 GMT
A juvenile was arrested in the Newtownabbey area in connection with disorder in the vicinity of the V36 on Friday, September 13.

In a statement following the arrest on Sunday (September 15), the PSNI said: “He was subsequently charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon to appear at Belfast Youth Court next month. As always the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

Referring to numerous reports of youths fighting in the Church Road / V36 area on Friday, police added: "We will continue to investigate this disorder and if you can assist police please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1295 of 13/9/24.”

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

