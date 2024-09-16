Newtownabbey disorder: juvenile charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent
In a statement following the arrest on Sunday (September 15), the PSNI said: “He was subsequently charged with attempted grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon to appear at Belfast Youth Court next month. As always the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”
Referring to numerous reports of youths fighting in the Church Road / V36 area on Friday, police added: "We will continue to investigate this disorder and if you can assist police please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1295 of 13/9/24.”
Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.