Newtownabbey double stabbing: man released on bail pending further enquiries
A 36-year-old man arrested in connection with a stabbing incident in the Mill Road area of Newtownabbey in the early hours of Tuesday (September 27) has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
Around 1.10am on Tuesday police received a report that two people had been stabbed at a property.
One of the victims, a man, suffered a puncture wound to his left leg, the other female victim suffered a laceration to her head. Both were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.
Police said windows were also broken at the property.
Most Popular
Anyone with information that could help with the PSNI investigation is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 52 27/09/22