Newtownabbey drink driver crashed into a hedge after leaving Galgorm Spa Resort

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC

James Prentice (53), of Carwood Avenue, Newtownabbey, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol in his breath in relation to the early hours of November 26, 2021.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court a police patrol saw the vehicle and found the defendant in the driver’s seat.

He had an alcohol in breath reading of 63 - the legal limit is 35.

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said the defendant who had a previously clear record, was apologetic and embarrassed.

The lawyer said the defendant works part-time in a Ballyclare supermarket and is also the “chief carer” for his mother.

Mr Ballentine said it had been a “rare occasion this man gets out of the house” and after a meal and a few drinks at Galgorm he “decides to go home to look after his mother”.

He added: “In hindsight a taxi should have been ordered.”

The solicitor continued that “due to the weather conditions” the vehicle had then crashed and “thankfully” neither the defendant nor anyone else were impacted by the driving.