Newtownabbey drink driver detected after report to PSNI of vehicle near bonfire

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the member of the public also told police there was a “young child” in the vehicle.

A vehicle registration was given to police who then activated blue lights and stopped the defendant - Robert Nesbitt (41) of Knockane Way - at Belfast Road, Antrim.

After a smell of liquor was detected, he had an alcohol in breath reading of 60 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had been at a “family party” and thought he was under the limit to drive.