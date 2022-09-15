Newtownabbey drink driver detected after report to PSNI of vehicle near bonfire
A Newtownabbey motorist was detected over the limit after a member of the public called police in relation to a suspected drink driver near Ballycraigy bonfire in Antrim town on July 9 this year.
A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the member of the public also told police there was a “young child” in the vehicle.
A vehicle registration was given to police who then activated blue lights and stopped the defendant - Robert Nesbitt (41) of Knockane Way - at Belfast Road, Antrim.
After a smell of liquor was detected, he had an alcohol in breath reading of 60 - the legal limit is 35.
A defence lawyer said the defendant had been at a “family party” and thought he was under the limit to drive.
The defendant was banned from driving for a year and fined £300.