Police stopped a drink driver at the M2 motorway at Dunsilly near Antrim town, a court was told.

Kenneth Alexander Caskey (71), of Queens Park, Newtownabbey, was detected after midnight on January 29 this year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told police saw a vehicle swerving a number of times as it approached the roundabout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A prosecutor said the car "committed to the M2 southbound was observed swerving a number of times onto the nearside rumble strip".

Editorial image.

The defendant told police he had "two pints of Guinness". He had an alcohol in breath reading of 67 - the legal limit is 35.