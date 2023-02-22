Kenneth Alexander Caskey (71), of Queens Park, Newtownabbey, was detected after midnight on January 29 this year.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told police saw a vehicle swerving a number of times as it approached the roundabout.
A prosecutor said the car "committed to the M2 southbound was observed swerving a number of times onto the nearside rumble strip".
The defendant told police he had "two pints of Guinness". He had an alcohol in breath reading of 67 - the legal limit is 35.
District Judge Nigel Broderick banned the defendant from driving for 18 months along with a £400 fine and told him: "You were on the motorway drunk driving, it is very dangerous"