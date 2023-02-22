Register
Newtownabbey drink driver detected on M2

Police stopped a drink driver at the M2 motorway at Dunsilly near Antrim town, a court was told.

By Court Reporter
Kenneth Alexander Caskey (71), of Queens Park, Newtownabbey, was detected after midnight on January 29 this year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told police saw a vehicle swerving a number of times as it approached the roundabout.

A prosecutor said the car "committed to the M2 southbound was observed swerving a number of times onto the nearside rumble strip".

The defendant told police he had "two pints of Guinness". He had an alcohol in breath reading of 67 - the legal limit is 35.

District Judge Nigel Broderick banned the defendant from driving for 18 months along with a £400 fine and told him: "You were on the motorway drunk driving, it is very dangerous"