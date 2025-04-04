Newtownabbey: driver arrested on suspicion of a number of offences after police seize drugs and cash

By The Newsroom
Published 4th Apr 2025, 18:06 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 18:16 BST
A male has been arrested after police recovered drugs and cash in Newtownabbey on Friday (April 4).

The items were seized after Newtownabbey Local Policing Team officers on patrol spotted a vehicle that was "driving erratically” on the Mill Road on Friday afternoon.

In a statement, the PSNI added: “After speaking with the driver they conducted a search and recovered Class A and C drugs along with a large quantity of cash.

"The driver was arrested for driving while unfit and the drug offences. A follow up search at his home address by District Support Team uncovered more cash and Class B and C controlled drugs.”

Items seized by police in Newtownabbey. Photo provided by PSNIItems seized by police in Newtownabbey. Photo provided by PSNI
Items seized by police in Newtownabbey. Photo provided by PSNI

Police went on to say the suspect remains in custody.

