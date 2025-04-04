Newtownabbey: driver arrested on suspicion of a number of offences after police seize drugs and cash
The items were seized after Newtownabbey Local Policing Team officers on patrol spotted a vehicle that was "driving erratically” on the Mill Road on Friday afternoon.
In a statement, the PSNI added: “After speaking with the driver they conducted a search and recovered Class A and C drugs along with a large quantity of cash.
"The driver was arrested for driving while unfit and the drug offences. A follow up search at his home address by District Support Team uncovered more cash and Class B and C controlled drugs.”
Police went on to say the suspect remains in custody.