Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A male has been arrested after police recovered drugs and cash in Newtownabbey on Friday (April 4).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The items were seized after Newtownabbey Local Policing Team officers on patrol spotted a vehicle that was "driving erratically” on the Mill Road on Friday afternoon.

In a statement, the PSNI added: “After speaking with the driver they conducted a search and recovered Class A and C drugs along with a large quantity of cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The driver was arrested for driving while unfit and the drug offences. A follow up search at his home address by District Support Team uncovered more cash and Class B and C controlled drugs.”

Items seized by police in Newtownabbey. Photo provided by PSNI

Police went on to say the suspect remains in custody.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.