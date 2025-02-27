A male was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences after police conducted a pre-planned operation on Thursday (Februrary 23) tackling harmful drug supply and use in Newtownabbey.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Police seized a considerable amount of cash along with an array of Rolex watches and Class C Drugs. One male was arrested for various offences.

"We require the assistance of the public to continue our efforts and if you have any information about drug supply then please contact police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”