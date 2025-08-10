An arson attack in Newtownabbey on Saturday (August 9) night during which two cars were damaged is being investigated as racially motivated.

Police received a report of two cars on fire in the East Way area shortly before 10.50pm.

In an appeal for information, Inspector Brown said: "Officers attended, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze. Significant damage has been caused to both cars.

"It was further reported that glass in a window and door of a nearby house had been smashed and that there was graffiti on the front of the house.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze. Photo: NIFRS

"Thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported by the family who were inside the house at the time – a man, a woman and three young children - although they have been left shaken by the ordeal.

"Our enquiries are ongoing, and at this time, we are treating this as arson with a racially-motivated hate element. We are appealing to anyone who might have any information which may assist us, to get in touch."

Police can be contacting on 101, quoting reference number 1867 of 09/08/25.