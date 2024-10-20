Newtownabbey: flare causes 'considerable' damage to Rathcoole property
Police in Newtownabbey are seeking witnesses after a flare caused ‘considerable’ damage to a home in the Rathcoole area.
The early morning incident took place on Saturday, October 5 in Carmeen Drive at approximately 12.40am.
"We are appealing for any witnesses or any persons who have information regarding the incident to please contact police, quoting police reference #48 5/10/24,” a PSNI spokesperson said.