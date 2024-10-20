Newtownabbey: flare causes 'considerable' damage to Rathcoole property

By Valerie Martin
Published 20th Oct 2024, 13:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police in Newtownabbey are seeking witnesses after a flare caused ‘considerable’ damage to a home in the Rathcoole area.

The early morning incident took place on Saturday, October 5 in Carmeen Drive at approximately 12.40am.

"We are appealing for any witnesses or any persons who have information regarding the incident to please contact police, quoting police reference #48 5/10/24,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice