Newtownabbey incident: man (28) due in court on robbery and offensive weapon charges
A man is due in court charged with robbery following an incident in Newtownabbey in the early hours of Tuesday, April 30.
The 28-year-old man is also facing a charge of possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates court on Wednesday, May 1.
Police say as is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.