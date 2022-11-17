Joseph Shanu (27), pleaded guilty to charges of being an L-driver on a motorway; being unaccompanied; exceeding 45mph and having no L-plates displayed on May 16 this year on the M2 at Rathbeg near Antrim town.He was detected doing 99mph in a Vauxhall Vectra.Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, it has been an "exceedingly high speed".