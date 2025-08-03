A male has suffered facial injuries following an assault in Newtownabbey.

The incident occurred on the walkway between Hazelbank Park to Loughshore around 8.40pm on Friday, August 1.

In a statement the PSNI added: “As a result of this assault a male has been left with substantial facial injuries.

"If anyone has witnessed this incident or has any information please contact us on 101 and quote reference number CC1854 of 01/08/25.”