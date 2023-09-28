A 19-year-old Newtownabbey man who was disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital has had sentencing deferred for a year to see if he can stay out of trouble.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Pierce Boyd, of Tulleevin Drive, also pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to property at the hospital on May 21.

A defence lawyer told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant had been at a party in Donaghadee and had been taken to hospital after having "huge amounts of alcohol and substances".

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said the defendant's "behaviour was very out of character" and Boyd had asked him to apologise to doctors, nurses and paramedics as "he really let himself down".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said normally such offences in hospitals carry immediate custodial sentences. However, he said he would defer sentencing until September 2024 to see if the defendant could stay out of trouble and the hospital incident had been a "blip".