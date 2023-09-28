Newtownabbey man (19) was disorderly at hospital
Pierce Boyd, of Tulleevin Drive, also pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to property at the hospital on May 21.
A defence lawyer told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant had been at a party in Donaghadee and had been taken to hospital after having "huge amounts of alcohol and substances".
He said the defendant's "behaviour was very out of character" and Boyd had asked him to apologise to doctors, nurses and paramedics as "he really let himself down".
District Judge Nigel Broderick said normally such offences in hospitals carry immediate custodial sentences. However, he said he would defer sentencing until September 2024 to see if the defendant could stay out of trouble and the hospital incident had been a "blip".
The judge added: "If it is not a blip he will go straight to prison."