Newtownabbey man (19) was disorderly at hospital

A 19-year-old Newtownabbey man who was disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital has had sentencing deferred for a year to see if he can stay out of trouble.
By The Newsroom
Published 28th Sep 2023, 18:02 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 18:02 BST
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Pierce Boyd, of Tulleevin Drive, also pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to property at the hospital on May 21.

A defence lawyer told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant had been at a party in Donaghadee and had been taken to hospital after having "huge amounts of alcohol and substances".

He said the defendant's "behaviour was very out of character" and Boyd had asked him to apologise to doctors, nurses and paramedics as "he really let himself down".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said normally such offences in hospitals carry immediate custodial sentences. However, he said he would defer sentencing until September 2024 to see if the defendant could stay out of trouble and the hospital incident had been a "blip".

The judge added: "If it is not a blip he will go straight to prison."