A Newtownabbey man who allegedly beat a girlfriend with a baseball bat must remain in custody, a High Court judge ruled on Wednesday (May 21).

David McCoppin’s application for bail was put on hold to find out if she is going to make a statement of complaint against him.

The 36-year-old defendant is also accused of throttling the woman as part of an outburst of domestic violence.

McCoppin, of Moss Meadows, denies charges of attempted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, non-fatal strangulation and possessing an offensive weapon.

He was arrested after the injured party attended hospital for treatment and disclosed details of the alleged attack at his home on May 10 this year.

It was claimed that he began punching her to the back of the head while she lay on the sofa.

McCoppin then grabbed a baseball bat, using it to strike her repeatedly on the back and backside area, according to the prosecution case.

At one stage he allegedly continued the assault in a bedroom by grabbing the woman’s throat and applying pressure.

In an account recorded on police body-worn cameras 24 hours after the incident, she said she was unsure if she lost consciousness.

Officers called to the scene observed suspected bruising to her cheek, neck and body.

McCoppin has made counter allegations that she had attacked him with the baseball bat, insisting he only placed his hands on her neck area to calm her down.

The defendant told police he took the bat from the house and gave it to a friend, but failed to disclose further details about its whereabouts.

A defence barrister argued that despite providing his version of events, he could face a lengthy period in custody on charges which may never reach trial.

“There is no statement of complaint,” counsel stressed. Questions were also raised about whether the body-worn footage recorded a day after the alleged incident could ever be allowed as evidence.

Adjourning the case for two weeks, Mr Justice O’Hara said he wanted to see if the alleged victim will make a formal statement of complaint.

“She needs to be fully engaged,” the judge pointed out. “If she makes a statement I will be more hostile (to granting bail), but if she doesn’t I’m much more likely to grant bail.”