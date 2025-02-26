Newtownabbey man (54) is accused of attempted 'sexual communication' with a child

A 54-year-old man is charged with attempted 'sexual communication' with a girl.

Kieran O'Neill, of Elmfield Road in Newtownabbey, is charged in relation to between March 10 and March 16 in 2022.

Between May 5 and August 28 in 2021 he is accused of being in possession of 'extreme pornographic images'.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: PacemakerThe case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker
He was in the dock at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday and the case was adjourned to April 8.

As part of bail conditions he is to have no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 16 unless approved by Social Services and he has to reside at an address approved by police.

