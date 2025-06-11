A man charged with assaulting and robbing a woman in Ballymena has had his case sent to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on July 1.

The charges follow an incident at the Ecos Park in the town when the woman was allegedly punched on the face and was left with injuries including a broken nose and cheek bones.

Andrew Hanna (24), with an address listed as Carmeen Drive in Newtownabbey, is charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on the woman; robbing her of a bank card and causing criminal damage to his monitoring tag on July 1, 2024.

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, via video link from prison and was further remanded in custody.

Opposing bail at an earlier court, a police officer had said the woman arranged to meet Hanna, her partner of five months at the time, and after leaving a cafe an argument ensued when the defendant demanded money from her.

She said she tried to phone police and the defendant shouted at her to get off the phone and he punched her "more than once" to the face causing her to "blackout". Her bank card had been stolen.

She was taken to Antrim Area Hospital by ambulance and injuries included fractured cheek bones, a broken nose and abrasions.

Police found blood on a pavement in the Ecos Park, a broken handbag strap and a jacket the defendant was suspected of wearing.

The defendant was later arrested in Newtownabbey. The woman's bank card was found.

When interviewed the defendant had "completely denied" having contact with the victim or being in Ballymena and denied a person on CCTV was him.

The court heard the woman's blood was found on clothing belonging to the defendant.