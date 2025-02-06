A man accused of attempting to murder an off-duty PSNI officer is to undergo a psychiatric assessment before seeking release from custody, a judge was told on Thursday (February 6).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kyle Knell, 29, appeared before Belfast Magistrates Court on nine charges connected to a shooting incident in a County Antrim neighbourhood last month.

It is believed the policeman was shot with his own personal protection weapon in the Fairview Avenue and Beverley Road areas of Newtownabbey on January 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Knell has been charged with attempting to murder the officer, falsely imprisoning and assaulting another man, and causing actual bodily harm to a woman.

Laganside court complex. Photo: Google

The accused, of Tynan Drive in Newtownabbey, faces further counts of possessing a Glock 17 pistol with intent to endanger life, having a loaded firearm while drunk or under the influence of drugs, stealing a magazine and ammunition valued at £30 belonging to the PSNI, and trespass to a building.

Detectives have confirmed it was not a targeted shooting and involved no evidence of any pre-planning.

Knell has remained in prison since he was formally charged with the offences. His lawyers sought an order for him to undergo mental health checks as part of defence preparations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In court on Thursday, solicitor John Greer confirmed the psychiatric assessment is still to be carried out. “If the report comes back… there will be an application for bail,” he said.

No further details were disclosed about the alleged circumstances surrounding the shooting incident.

Adjourning the case until next month, Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer remanded Knell in continuing custody until then.