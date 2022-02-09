Newtownabbey man accused of common assaults is refused bail

Archive image.

John McCullough, 41, was refused bail amid claims that he carried out a series of attacks on the woman at their homes in Co Antrim.

McCullough, of Whitehouse Court in Newtownabbey, appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with three separate common assaults on dates between February 1-7.

Police said the woman alleged that he kicked her in the stomach during two of the incidents.

She also claimed he became annoyed and punched her on the back of the head after she received a telephone call from Women’s Aid offering alternative accommodation, the court heard.

The ambulance service was then called to her home on Monday amid reports she had fallen.

“When police spoke to her (in hospital) she alleged that she had been pushed down the stairs by her partner, John McCullough,” a detective said.

According to the woman’s account she had been at his flat to watch a move, but after returning home woke to find him standing over her.

“The next thing she remembers is waking at the bottom of the stairs, and she said she did not fall down them on her own,” the detective added.

McCullough denies any assaults, the court heard, claiming his partner has alcohol issues and contacted police as a “joke”.

He told police that he phoned the emergency services after the woman became incoherent during a call to inform him about falling down the stairs.

The detective disclosed: “He stated that he thought she was dead.”

Defence barrister Michael Boyd described the allegations as “very concerning”, but argued that McCullough’s partner has made previous claims without ever following up with a formal statement of complaint.

“This will not stand up, there will not be any evidence before the court,” Mr Boyd predicted.

But District Judge Mark McGarrity said: “I don’t have any faith that he will adhere to the terms of bail.”