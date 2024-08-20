Newtownabbey: Man 'assaulted' by masked gang during aggravated burglary
Detectives are investigating the Ballyvesey Road incident and have appeared for anyone who may be able to help their enquiries to come forward.
A police spokesperson said: “It was reported that a number of masked men entered a house in the Ballyvesey Road area at around 10.15 pm and assaulted a man located inside.
"The men also caused damage to items located within the property before making off from the scene.
"Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any information which might assist, to get in touch.
"The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1600 of 19/08/24.”