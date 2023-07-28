Register
Newtownabbey man banned from the roads for two months after driving his mother’s car without valid insurance

A Newtownabbey man has been banned from driving for two months after he drove his mother’s car on two separate occasions without valid insurance.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 28th Jul 2023, 15:48 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 15:48 BST

William James McQuillan, 51, whose address was given as Grange Lane in Newtownabbey, said he believed his trader’s insurance covered him to drive the car.

The court heard that on March 4, 2023, at 9.10pm the police observed a male driving a silver Golf across the forecourt of the Eurospar in Lisburn.

They approached the driver who said the vehicle belonged to his mother. Police asked him to produce his insurance. He attended the police station and produced a trader’s insurance certificate. The court heard the police said it was not immediately apparent that the defendant was insured. The police then received an email from the Motor Insurance Bureau which confirmed the defendant was not insured as he was using the vehicle for personal use rather than in connection with his business as a motor trader.

Man is banned from the roadas for two months after driving without valid insurance. Pic credit: GoogleMan is banned from the roadas for two months after driving without valid insurance. Pic credit: Google
Man is banned from the roadas for two months after driving without valid insurance. Pic credit: Google

On March 11 police carrying out a checkpoint on Bachelor’s Walk in Lisburn stopped the defendant in the same vehicle. He told police he had already produced his insurance certificate and believed he was insured to drive the vehicle.

The defendant told the court that he didn’t know he wasn’t insured. “I was getting the car ready for valet, getting it ready for sale and I didn’t know it wasn’t covered. My insurance costs £2500 and I thought I was covered.”

Deputy District Judge Peter Mater disqualified the defendant from driving for two months and imposed a fine of £400, as well as a £15 offender’s levy.

