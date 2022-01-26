Newtownabbey man called police officer a ‘Nazi’ and tried to bite him on the arm

Odhran Geraghty was ordered to complete probation and community service for an outburst prosecutors said had been aggravated by racial slurs.
The 24-year-old, of Glenhurst Drive in Newtownabbey, was convicted of disorderly behaviour and two counts of assault on police.
Belfast Magistrates Court heard he began shouting abuse at officers near a petrol station on the city’s Crumlin Road on October 11 last year.
Geraghty was told to move on but ignored the warnings.
A Crown lawyer said: “He continued swearing a police, (saying) ‘black b******s, they just murder people”.
Following arrest Geraghty continued to be verbally abusive towards one of the officers.
“He called him a Nazi and shouted racist slurs,” the prosecutor added.
District Judge Mark McGarrity heard he then lunged at the constable in an attempt to bite his arm and threw a rolled-up sock at another officer.
Based on the insults used, it was contended that his actions were aggravated by hostility.
Geraghty’s barrister, Michael Boyd, acknowledged: “This was horrible, indefensible behaviour.”
But Mr Boyd claimed his client’s troubles could be traced back to an undisclosed, traumatic event in the past.
“He had been using drugs as a coping mechanism to deal with that,” counsel said.
Despite Geraghty being in breach of a previous suspended sentence, Judge McGarrity decided not to send him to prison.
Instead imposing 18 months probation and 80 hours community service, he said: “I think there’s potential for him to overcome his difficulties if he applies his mind to it.”