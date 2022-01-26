Newtownabbey man called police officer a ‘Nazi’ and tried to bite him on the arm

A man who tried to bite a PSNI officer after branding him a “Nazi” has avoided prison.

Belfast Magistrates Court.

Odhran Geraghty was ordered to complete probation and community service for an outburst prosecutors said had been aggravated by racial slurs.

The 24-year-old, of Glenhurst Drive in Newtownabbey, was convicted of disorderly behaviour and two counts of assault on police.

Belfast Magistrates Court heard he began shouting abuse at officers near a petrol station on the city’s Crumlin Road on October 11 last year.

Geraghty was told to move on but ignored the warnings.

A Crown lawyer said: “He continued swearing a police, (saying) ‘black b******s, they just murder people”.

Following arrest Geraghty continued to be verbally abusive towards one of the officers.

“He called him a Nazi and shouted racist slurs,” the prosecutor added.

District Judge Mark McGarrity heard he then lunged at the constable in an attempt to bite his arm and threw a rolled-up sock at another officer.

Based on the insults used, it was contended that his actions were aggravated by hostility.

Geraghty’s barrister, Michael Boyd, acknowledged: “This was horrible, indefensible behaviour.”

But Mr Boyd claimed his client’s troubles could be traced back to an undisclosed, traumatic event in the past.

“He had been using drugs as a coping mechanism to deal with that,” counsel said.

Despite Geraghty being in breach of a previous suspended sentence, Judge McGarrity decided not to send him to prison.

Instead imposing 18 months probation and 80 hours community service, he said: “I think there’s potential for him to overcome his difficulties if he applies his mind to it.”