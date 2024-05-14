Newtownabbey man caught 'planning to do a burglary' is given suspended jail term
Anthony William Reilly (43), with an address listed as Mayfly Mews in Newtownabbey, had originally been given a Combination Order of Probation and Community Service in connection with charges of going equipped for burglary and criminal damage.
He breached the Combination Order and was brought back to court where the Order has now been evoked and he was re-sentenced.
The Court heard the defendant had completed 100 hours of Community Service but there were issues with the 18 months of Probation element.
The defendant was in the dock at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, May 14, to be re-sentenced.
The court heard the original charges had arisen when the defendant was found hiding whilst in possession of a hammer and a balaclava at 3.30am.
District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant it was a "serious matter" because "you were out in the middle of the night planning to do a burglary".
He added that the defendant had a balaclava and was armed with a hammer "and you were hiding and the police, thankfully, found you and prevented you committing any crime".