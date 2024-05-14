Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man caught hiding in the middle of the night whilst "planning to do a burglary" has been given a six months prison term, suspended for two years.

Anthony William Reilly (43), with an address listed as Mayfly Mews in Newtownabbey, had originally been given a Combination Order of Probation and Community Service in connection with charges of going equipped for burglary and criminal damage.

He breached the Combination Order and was brought back to court where the Order has now been evoked and he was re-sentenced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Court heard the defendant had completed 100 hours of Community Service but there were issues with the 18 months of Probation element.

Antrim Magistrates Court is held in Ballymena. Photo by Pacemaker

The defendant was in the dock at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, May 14, to be re-sentenced.

The court heard the original charges had arisen when the defendant was found hiding whilst in possession of a hammer and a balaclava at 3.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant it was a "serious matter" because "you were out in the middle of the night planning to do a burglary".