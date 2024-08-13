Newtownabbey: man charged after assault in licensed premises
A man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and disorderly behaviour in licensed premises in Newtownabbey on Monday night.
The 37-year-old was charged by detectives investigating an assault at premises in the Ballyclare Road area shortly before 9pm on August 12.
He is due to appear before Laganside Magistrates’ Court on September 4.
Police said, as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.