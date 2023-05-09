Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
3 hours ago Harry Potter star rushed to hospital with infection
6 hours ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
7 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
8 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
10 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time

Newtownabbey man charged in relation to alleged hotel hostage incident

A man was remanded into custody on Tuesday (May 9) on charges connected to an alleged hostage situation at a Belfast hotel.

By The Newsroom
Published 9th May 2023, 18:39 BST

Ryan John McElkerney, 31, was arrested amid claims staff and guests in the Clayton Hotel were threatened with a suspected gun on Sunday (May 7).

The Ormeau Avenue premises had to be evacuated as specially trained PSNI officers responded to the incident. Police confirmed a man allegedly being held hostage was released a short time later.

It was also established an item seized from the suspect had not been not a live gun.

Most Popular
Laganside court complex.Laganside court complex.
Laganside court complex.

McElkerney, of Serpentine Gardens in Newtownabbey, appeared at Belfast Magistrates Court on charges of carrying an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence and criminal damage to the Clayton Hotel.

He faces further counts of common assault and false imprisonment linked to the same incident.

Appearing remotely from the courthouse cells, McElkerney indicated he understood the charges and was remanded in custody to appear again on June 6.