Ryan John McElkerney, 31, was arrested amid claims staff and guests in the Clayton Hotel were threatened with a suspected gun on Sunday (May 7).
The Ormeau Avenue premises had to be evacuated as specially trained PSNI officers responded to the incident. Police confirmed a man allegedly being held hostage was released a short time later.
It was also established an item seized from the suspect had not been not a live gun.
McElkerney, of Serpentine Gardens in Newtownabbey, appeared at Belfast Magistrates Court on charges of carrying an imitation firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence and criminal damage to the Clayton Hotel.
He faces further counts of common assault and false imprisonment linked to the same incident.
Appearing remotely from the courthouse cells, McElkerney indicated he understood the charges and was remanded in custody to appear again on June 6.