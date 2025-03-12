A man charged with the attempted murder of an off-duty PSNI officer shot with his own gun is to be released from custody, a High Court judge ruled on Wednesday (March 12).

Kyle Knell, 29, was granted bail over allegations he tried to kill the policeman during a cocaine-induced psychotic episode in Newtownabbey.

Prosecutors claimed he seized the Glock pistol as they struggled at a house on January 6.

Knell, of Tynan Drive in Newtownabbey, faces counts of attempted murder, false imprisonment, common assault and causing actual bodily harm to a woman struck by fragments of the discharged round.

Laganside court complex. Photo: Google

He is further accused of possessing the loaded firearm with intent to endanger life and while drunk or under the influence of drugs, stealing a magazine and ammunition belonging to the PSNI, and trespass to a building.

All of the charges relate to incidents in the Fairview Avenue and Beverley Road areas.

Knell was bare-chested and wearing no footwear when arrived at the house in a state of panic, sweating profusely and vomiting, according to the case against him.

He had fled from a local hotel earlier that evening and was claiming someone wanted to shoot or kill him.

Hallway Area

Residents at the property called for an ambulance, but while they waited an off-duty officer appeared and entered the hallway area.

Knell allegedly lunged towards the policeman in an apparent bid to give him a hug before discovering he had a holstered gun concealed in his waistband.

During a struggle between them the defendant grabbed the pistol before a single round was discharged, detectives claim. The bullet went through the off-duty officer’s thigh, exiting just above his knee.

A woman in the house at the time then felt pain and realised she was bleeding from fragments embedded in her ankle.

Minutes later police received reports that Knell had gone to another house in the neighbourhood, allegedly grabbing a teenage boy before he was arrested at the scene.

As the accused was taken into custody he declared: “It’s all a set up, this is ridiculous, he tried to f***ing kneecap me.”

He also allegedly stated: “Too quick for him, three weeks in a row they tried. I’m sorry if this sounds f***ing nuts, but I’ve got proof in my pocket.”

Knell spent 48 hours in hospital before interviews where he said that had been under the influence of drink and drugs, experiencing paranoia, fear and panic attacks.

Defence counsel Michael Boyd argued the reasons behind the incident related to his client’s psychological issues and long-term cocaine habit. “His behaviour was bizarre and bordering on the surreal,” he said.

Mr Boyd suggested Knell’s drugs may have been spiked, triggering a cocaine-induced psychotic episode where he feared others were coming after him.

With police accepting it had not been a targeted shooting incident, the barrister claimed there was no evidence the victim identified himself as a PSNI officer.

Granting bail, Madam Justice Quinlivan ordered Knell to seek medical help in dealing with his addiction issues.

The judge imposed a curfew and banned him from entering areas of Newtownabbey in a bid to ensure no contact with any witnesses.