A man has been charged with making a petrol bomb and other offences following a security alert earlier this week in Newtownabbey.

The charges relate to a report of a suspicious object in the Sanda Road area on Thursday, September 4.

The man, aged 58, has been charged with making a petrol bomb, possession of a Class A Controlled drug, and possession of fireworks without a license.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on October 3.