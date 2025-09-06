Newtownabbey: Man charged with making petrol bomb following security alert
A man has been charged with making a petrol bomb and other offences following a security alert earlier this week in Newtownabbey.
The charges relate to a report of a suspicious object in the Sanda Road area on Thursday, September 4.
The man, aged 58, has been charged with making a petrol bomb, possession of a Class A Controlled drug, and possession of fireworks without a license.
He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on October 3.