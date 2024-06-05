Newtownabbey man convicted of being disorderly at Antrim Area Hospital
David James Webb (42), of Carmeen Drive, Newtownabbey, was charged in relation to April 1.
He was also convicted of a charge of failing to leave the hospital after being directed to by police and was convicted of a third charge of resisting a police officer.
The case had been listed as a contest and proceeded in the absence of the defendant when he failed to attend Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. The full details of the incident were not outlined to the court.
After reading papers connected with the case, Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter convicted the defendant of the three charges.
A defence lawyer said the defendant had been due to get "medical proofs" and Webb's case during consultations had been that he had been "taking an epileptic fit" on the day in question.
After the conviction at court on June 4, an arrest warrant was issued for Webb.