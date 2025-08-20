A man cut off security tags and stole alcohol and other goods worth a total of almost £400 from Tesco.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Joseph Mooney (47), of Glenwherry Court, Newtownabbey, committed theft on May 23 this year.

A defence lawyer told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant has alcohol issues.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a poor record and put him on Probation for a year.

The defendant also has to pay compensation for the stolen goods.