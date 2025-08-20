Newtownabbey man cut off security tags and stole £400 worth of items from shop

By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 20th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
A man cut off security tags and stole alcohol and other goods worth a total of almost £400 from Tesco.

Daniel Joseph Mooney (47), of Glenwherry Court, Newtownabbey, committed theft on May 23 this year.

Most Popular

Get the Northern Ireland World newsletter - sign up now

A defence lawyer told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant has alcohol issues.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a poor record and put him on Probation for a year.

The defendant also has to pay compensation for the stolen goods.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice