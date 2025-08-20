Newtownabbey man cut off security tags and stole £400 worth of items from shop
A man cut off security tags and stole alcohol and other goods worth a total of almost £400 from Tesco.
Daniel Joseph Mooney (47), of Glenwherry Court, Newtownabbey, committed theft on May 23 this year.
A defence lawyer told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, the defendant has alcohol issues.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a poor record and put him on Probation for a year.
The defendant also has to pay compensation for the stolen goods.