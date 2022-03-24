Newtownabbey man facing indecent photos allegations

Adrian Rankin is also accused of having extreme pornographic images.

The 42-year-old, of Princes Drive in Newtownabbey, appeared at Belfast Magistrates Court on a total of 18 charges.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The alleged offences include making, possessing and distributing indecent photos of a child.

Laganside Courts

He faces further counts of having an extreme pornographic image on dates between April 2012 and May 2018.

During the preliminary enquiry hearing Rankin confirmed that he understood the charges, but when asked if he wanted to give evidence or call witnesses replied: “No, not at this time.”

His lawyer did not contest prosecution submissions that he has a prima facie case to answer.

District Judge Mark McGarrity granted an application to have Rankin returned for Crown Court trial on a date to be fixed.