Newtownabbey man gets suspended jail term for wrongfully claiming over £31,000 in benefits
A Newtownabbey man was convicted at Laganside Courts on Thursday (September 4) for claiming over £31,000 in benefits to which he was not entitled.
James Ferry (51), of Queens Drive, claimed Employment & Support Allowance and Housing Benefit totalling £31,064 whilst failing to declare capital.
He was given ten months imprisonment suspended for two years.
The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities.
Ferry is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department.
Suspected benefit fraud can be reported to the Department for Communities anonymously.