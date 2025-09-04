Newtownabbey man gets suspended jail term for wrongfully claiming over £31,000 in benefits

By The Newsroom
Published 4th Sep 2025, 15:53 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2025, 15:58 BST
A Newtownabbey man was convicted at Laganside Courts on Thursday (September 4) for claiming over £31,000 in benefits to which he was not entitled.

James Ferry (51), of Queens Drive, claimed Employment & Support Allowance and Housing Benefit totalling £31,064 whilst failing to declare capital.

He was given ten months imprisonment suspended for two years.

Laganside court complex. Image: Googleplaceholder image
Laganside court complex. Image: Google

The fraud was uncovered following an investigation by the Department for Communities.

Ferry is also required to repay any outstanding money wrongfully obtained to the Department.

Suspected benefit fraud can be reported to the Department for Communities anonymously.

