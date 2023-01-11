A man with a Newtownabbey address who burgled 'Bodrum Kebab & Pizza House' in Crumlin, where a CCTV system and cash were stolen on July 12 last year, has been jailed for six months.

Gerard Hugh Anthony O'Neill (31), of Abbeyglen Crescent, was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday (January 10).

A prosecutor said a window had been smashed with a brick and over £300 and internal CCTV were stolen.

Blood and fingerprints were taken from the window and they were linked to the defendant who had 123 previous convictions.

A defence lawyer said that O'Neill had arranged to go to a drug rehab in Liverpool but such is the severity of his addiction that he didn't attend.

He said that the defendant had been dependent on drugs from a "very, very, young age".

