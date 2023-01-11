Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Newtownabbey man given jail term for kebab shop burglary

A man with a Newtownabbey address who burgled 'Bodrum Kebab & Pizza House' in Crumlin, where a CCTV system and cash were stolen on July 12 last year, has been jailed for six months.

By Court Reporter
13 minutes ago
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 11:54am

Gerard Hugh Anthony O'Neill (31), of Abbeyglen Crescent, was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday (January 10).

A prosecutor said a window had been smashed with a brick and over £300 and internal CCTV were stolen.

Blood and fingerprints were taken from the window and they were linked to the defendant who had 123 previous convictions.

Most Popular
Editorial image.

A defence lawyer said that O'Neill had arranged to go to a drug rehab in Liverpool but such is the severity of his addiction that he didn't attend.

He said that the defendant had been dependent on drugs from a "very, very, young age".

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said that the defendant had an "atrocious" record.