Gerard Hugh Anthony O'Neill (31), of Abbeyglen Crescent, was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday (January 10).
A prosecutor said a window had been smashed with a brick and over £300 and internal CCTV were stolen.
Blood and fingerprints were taken from the window and they were linked to the defendant who had 123 previous convictions.
A defence lawyer said that O'Neill had arranged to go to a drug rehab in Liverpool but such is the severity of his addiction that he didn't attend.
He said that the defendant had been dependent on drugs from a "very, very, young age".
District Judge Oonagh Mullan said that the defendant had an "atrocious" record.