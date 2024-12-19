Newtownabbey man had insurance offence detected near airport
James Dundon (22), of Felden Avenue in Newtownabbey, was convicted of the insurance offence in his absence at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, December 17. The offence occurred on December 15, 2023.
A prosecutor said police were on patrol in the Crumlin Road area near Crumlin and "observed a Citroen Berlingo being driven towards the perimeter fence at Belfast International Airport".
Police stopped the vehicle and Dundon was driving. The defendant said he had been taking the vehicle for a "test drive" and was not on the insurance policy, the prosecutor added.
The defendant was given six penalty points and a £200 fine.