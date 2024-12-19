Newtownabbey man had insurance offence detected near airport

A man uninsured to drive a van was detected near Belfast International Airport at 11.30 at night, a court was told.

James Dundon (22), of Felden Avenue in Newtownabbey, was convicted of the insurance offence in his absence at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday, December 17. The offence occurred on December 15, 2023.

A prosecutor said police were on patrol in the Crumlin Road area near Crumlin and "observed a Citroen Berlingo being driven towards the perimeter fence at Belfast International Airport".

Belfast International Airport. Photo: GoogleBelfast International Airport. Photo: Google
Police stopped the vehicle and Dundon was driving. The defendant said he had been taking the vehicle for a "test drive" and was not on the insurance policy, the prosecutor added.

The defendant was given six penalty points and a £200 fine.

