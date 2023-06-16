Newtownabbey man in court on drugs charges after police saw his vehicle mount the kerb and almost hit another car

A Newtownabbey man has been given a 12-month Probation Order by Lisburn Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to driving whilst unfit and possession of a Class B drug.

The court heard that on Thursday July 7, 2021 at 8.40am, police stopped Mark Ferron, 32, whose address was given as Arthur Road in Newtownabbey, on the Saintfield Road in Carryduff.

The police on duty received a report of a possible drink-driver and they observed the vehicle mount the kerb and almost hit another vehicle.

On speaking with the defendant, the police noted his eyes were glazed, his pupils were dilated, and there was a smell of cannabis emanating from the vehicle.

The case was dealt with at Lisburn Magistrates Court. Credit: Google

The police carried out a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act. The defendant was arrested and provided a sample of blood for analysis, which showed his blood contained traces of cocaine, cannabis, and diazepam.

A property search was also carried out during which a grinder and a small amount of cannabis were found at his home address.

The defendant made full admission during interview.

Defence told the court the defendant stated he hadn’t taken any drugs that morning but conceded it had possibly been in his system from another occasion.

“He is remorseful and offers sincere apologies to the court,” the defence continued.

District Judge Rose Watters imposed a 12-month Probation Order, and banned the defendant from driving for 12 months.

During sentencing she told the defendant: “You have a long-standing cannabis problem that you are going to have to so something about.